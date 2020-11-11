Houston itatapon si Westbrook

LALONG lumakas ang ugong na ite-trade na ng Houston Rockets si former Most Valuable Player (MVP) Russell Westbrook sa paglisan ni Daryl Morey.

“It is interesting the last 24 hours. I did have multiple sources that I trust tell me that teams believe Russell Westbrook could be had, that Westbrook could be had,” ayon kay Kevin O’Conor ng The Ringer.

Interesado raw kay Westbrook ang New York Knicks at ang Los Angeles Clippers.

“And I’ve heard the Clippers have interest. I’ve heard the Knicks have interest in Westbrook. And whether anything materializes there, who knows? Who knows? But the fact is is that there is a belief that a guy like Westbrook could become available.”

Iginiit ng Houston owner na si Tilman Fertitta na kampeonato pa rin ang kanilang misyon, pero lumilitaw na nakasentro pa rin sila kay James Harden.

“We’re not blowing up anything. We plan on contending, ” deklara ni Tilman. (Ferdz Delos Santos)