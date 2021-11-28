House-And-Lot Up for Grabs in Final Draw of Villar’s “May Bahay sa Bakuna”

It is only days away until one lucky winner gets to win a brand new house-and-lot in the final draw of “May Bahay sa Bakuna,” an incentive program unveiled by Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar to all vaccinated adults in the city.

Las Piñas residents hoping to stake a claim in the P1.5 million worth house-and-lot from Bria Homes will have until December 5 to get vaccinated and submit their entries. Two motorcycles will also be given out while 10 winners will get P5,000 worth of grocery items.

“Maagang pamasko po ang aming handog para sa mga bakunadong residente na may pagkakataong manalo ng brand new house-and-lot at iba pang papremyo mula sa May Bahay sa Bakuna program,” said Villar.

The grand draw will be on December 7, 2021, 10 a.m. and streamed online via the official Facebook page of Rep. Villar (www.facebook.com/camillevillarofficial)

The campaign was established last June as part of a broader move to dispel earlier manifested vaccine hesitancy in Las Piñas, with Villar offering a host of non-monetary benefits for partially or fully vaccinated residents to enjoy.

“This is our contribution to make sure that more people will get vaccinated to ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones. And we have been quite successful because we have seen vaccine uptake to have increased after we launched this program,” she said.

Villar added that the faster the local government reaches higher vaccination rates, the sooner people will get back to business and stimulate economic activity.

As of November 17, Las Piñas has achieved herd immunity as the percentage of vaccinated residents actually exceeded the target population of 426,994. A total of 443,362 individuals – which included kids who just got recently vaccinated – have been fully vaccinated or 72.7% of the entire local population, while 497,290 got their first jab or 81.5%.

The local government has also started vaccination of kids, with 34,077 or more than half of the target children population having received the first jab. A total of 597 kids have been fully vaccinated as of November 17.

According to Villar, they hope to finish pediatric vaccination by yearend.