Hotel himoun nga quarantine center

Kung sa higayun nga mosaka ang kaso COVID-19 sa mga probinsiya, gisugyot ni Senadora Nancy Binay sa mga local government unit (LGU) na gamiton ang mga hotel isip quarantine center alang sa mga PUI o Persons Under Investigation.

“It’s only a matter of time when LGUs will be overwhelmed with many COVID-related concerns. Perhaps, they can explore and study the possibility of engaging local hotels and establishments of similar nature and convert them as temporary quarantine centers,” matud ni Binay.

Mas makaayo matid niya nga adunay designated quarantine center aron mabuwag ang mga pasyente ug dili makatakod sa uban.

“LGUs also need to anticipate the unlikeliness of the situation. Because of the limited bed capacity, di kayang i-accommodate ng mga local private at government hospital ang mga PUI,” matud ni Binay.

Matud ni Binay, ngayang kopyahun ang provincial government sa Albay diin usa ka hotel sa Tabaco City ang ginamit isip quarantine center alany sa mga kaso sa COVID-19.

“As a precautionary and preventive measure, LGUs may lead the creation of strategies to proactively respond to a public health emergency,” matud sa senadora.

“Kailangan ng preemptive response–and having a controlled clearing house ensures the public that the government is on top of the situation,” dugang pa niini.