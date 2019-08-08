Hospital nasayup! Senior citizen natuli, gibayran ug P1.2M

Gisulod sa ospital alang unta sa operasyon sa bladder, resulta gituli na hinuon ang usa ka 70-anyos sa Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Gibayaran og £20,000 o moabot sa P1.2M si Terry Brazier isip bayad sa sayop nga nahimo sa tambalanan.

“I went in the surgery for some botox and they ended up circumcising me,” matud ni Brazier.

Angayan unta nga cystoscopy ang himoun kang Brazier, usa ka operasyon sa pag-inject og Botox sa bladder apan wala kini nabantayan gituli na hinoun siya tungod kay busy kini sa panag-estoryahanay sa nurse.

“They didn’t know what to say when they found out they’d done it. They said they can’t send me back to the ward and they needed to talk to me,” matud pa niya.

Nangayog pasaylo ang medical director sa University Hospitals of Leicester nga si Andrew Furlong.

“We remain deeply and genuinely sorry that this mistake occurred, and I would like to take this opportunity to once again apologize to Mr. Brazier,” matud ni Furlong. (Jess Campos)