Hong Kong, Macau damay sa travel ban ni Duterte

Nagdesisyon na si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na magpatupad ng pansamantalang travel ban sa lahat ng mga biyahero mula sa mainland China at kanilang special admi­nistrative region na Hong Kong at Macau sa gitna ng banta ng novel coronavirus.

“Sa ngayon ay mag-i-implement na ng temporary travel ban on travelers coming from any part of China and its special administrative regions on top of the existing temporary travel ban imposed on those coming from Hubei province and other affected areas,” ayon kay dating Special Assistant to the President at Senador Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go.

“Taking into consi­deration the concerns raised by key government officials and health experts, the Presi­dent made a decision and has agreed to adopt this recommendation and implement it immediately as additional precautionary measure to protect the Filipinos. Sa ngayon ay magkakaroon na tayo ng travel ban sa lahat ng nanggagaling sa Tsina,” dagdag pa nito sa interview ng DZBB.

Nilinaw pa ni Go na hindi lang mga Chinese national ang sakop ng travel ban kundi lahat ng biyahero mula sa China patungo sa Pilipinas anuman ang kanilang nasyonalidad.

Ang travel ban ay unang pinatupad ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga manggagaling sa Wuhan City at Hubei province ng China, ang epicenter ng coronavirus outbreak, subalit ngayon ay pinalawak na ang sakop ng ban.

Nilinaw naman ng Malacañang na e­xempted sa temporary travel ban ang mga Pinoy at mga mayroong permanent holder resident visa na inisyu ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas na direktang nagmula sa China, Hong Kong, at Macau.

“For clarity the ban is on the person of any nationality except that of Filipinos particularly specified above, coming directly from the places above-mentioned and arriving in the Philippines, and not of any flight,” ayon kay Panelo.

Kailangan lamang nilang sumailalim sa 14 araw na quarantine para masigurong wala silang bitbit na coronavirus. (Dindo Mati­ning/Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Prince Golez)