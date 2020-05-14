Holyfield yakang-yaka si Tyson

“MY first week back in the gym and I feel great.”

Ito ang deklarasyon ni former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield sa kanyang Twitter post kung saan ay makikitang nagte-training ito sa boxing gym.

Matunog ngayon ang balitang posibleng magkaroon ng trilogy ang unang dalawang paghaharap nila ng dati ring undisputed heavyweight champion na si Mike Tyson matapos kapwa madalas makitang nag-eensayo.

“I would do that! Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson. My whole thing is I’m open, and I know that I want to do well for myself at age 57. I can definitely handle him. But Mike would have to want to do it as well,” sabi ni Holyfield sa The Sun.

“We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match. It’s not about who can beat who, but to show people we were some of the greatest fighters in our era and we’ve come together as men to do something for others. I don’t have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together. (Ferdz Delos Santos)