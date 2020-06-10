Hollywood: Bonnie Pointer pumanaw na

Nabawasan na ulit ang ’80s girl trio na The Pointer Sisters dahil pumanaw na si Bonnie Pointer sa edad na 69. Pinaalam ito ng surviving Pointer Sister na si Anita via TMZ noong nakaraang Lunes.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Unang sumakabilang-buhay ay ang kapatid nilang si June Pointer noong 2006 dahil sa sakit na cancer.

Sumikat noong ’80s ang Pointer Sisters dahil sa mga hit singles nilang “Jump (For My Love)”, “I’m So Excited”, “Automatic”, “He’s So Shy”, “Fire” and “Neutron Dance”. (Ruel Mendoza)