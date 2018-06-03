Hodge kakastiguhin ni Black sa ‘pambabastos’ kay Cone

Sa bibihirang pagkakataon, naki­pagtitigan ng mata sa mata si Tim Cone sa isang player – si Cliff Hodge ng Meralco sa 93-82 win ng Bolts kontra Ginebra Biyernes ng gabi sa MOA Arena.

Kulang 7 minutes sa third at lamang ang Bolts, 56-47, pumasok ng court si Cone para iprotesta ang tingin niya ay goal tending violation ng Meralco.

Nasa loob din si Hodge, at pinagsalitaan ang two-time grand slam coach na winningest sa liga.

“Well, got on the court and I just told him to get off the court,” depensa ni Hodge. “I was like, ‘Hey he’s not supposed to be in the court’, so I told him to get off the court. Then he got mad because I told him that.”

Si coach Norman Black, hindi rin nagustuhan ang ginawa ni Hodge kaya nangakong bibigyan niya ng lecture ang kanyang player tungkol sa respeto.

“I don’t want Cliff to get involved in that, to be quite honest with you,” pahayag ni Black sa post-game news conference. “Obviously Tim is one of the best coaches ever in the Phi­lippines. I think players should give all coaches their respect. (Opposing) Coaches should not be talking to the players and players not be talking to the (opposing) coach.”

Kahit daw si Black, ayaw niyang pinagsasalitaan siya ng players mula sa kabilang team.

“I’ll talk to Cliff, I wanna show ­respect to Tim and his team as much as possible,” dugtong niya.