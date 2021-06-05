Hiwalay na kami ni Rabiya — Neil

Ang ex-boyfriend (na ngayon) na si Neil Salvacion ang lumutas sa problema ng mga tsismoso/tsismosa tungkol kay Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Di ba nga, sumasakit na ang ulo ng mga ito sa tunay na estado ng relasyon ni Rabiya kay Neil. Na nagsimula sa pagbura ng mga photo ni Rabiya sa IG ng lalake, at nasundan nang pagkaka-link ni Rabiya kay Andre Brouillette, at heto na nga, tuluyan nang nagsalita ang lalake, dahil kung saan-saan na raw napupunta ang kuwento.

“Spreading rumors without even knowing the real story is just too much. We don’t deserve all the negativities manifested towards us, especially towards Rab, she worked hard to achieve whatever she has right now, and she deserves it all,” unang hirit ni Neil.

“It’s NEVER okay to degrade a person just to prove a point, I mean, if you have nothing good to say, It’s better to keep it within yourself,” pakiusap pa niya.

“The real thing is, we’re not together anymore, but we’re both okay, moving forward, we talked and we’re both happy with our own lives.

“We both believe that God placed us in this kind of situation for a reason, and that is for the better.

“It doesn’t cost a cent to be kind guys, let’s spread kindness and be respectful towards each other, may it be through thoughts, words or deeds,” sambit pa ni Neil.

Sa huli, naglitanya rin ito na… “Palangga-anay lang ta nyo bala! Padayon sa kabuhi.”

Sa ngayon, tuloy-tuloy lang si R=abiya sa pagrampa sa Amerika. (Dondon Sermino)