Hirit sa Senado! P1.6B Comelec, Dennis Uy deal kalkalin

Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senador Leila de Lima sa Senado ang posibleng pagbigay ng award ng Commission on Election (Comelec) ng logistic contract para sa May 22 election sa F2 Logistic Philippines, isang kompanyang kontrolado ng negosyanteng si Dennis Uy, kilalang kaalyado at campaign donor ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa Senate Resolution No. 855, sinabi ni De Lima na mahalagang matiyak na patas ang susunod na halalan, malaya sa anumang kahina-hinalang pandaraya, manipulasyon at iregularidad sa pamamagitan ng pag-disqualify sa mga supplier na kilalang may koneksiyon sa mga partido at kandidato.

“Any transaction or contract that would erode public trust in government, and in the objectivity of civil service, must be put under the strictest scrutiny,” diin nito.

Noong Hulyo 27, idineklara ng Comelec special bids and awards committee (SBAC) ang F2 Logistics Philippines, Inc. bilang nanalong bidder sa pinakamababang calculated bid para sa P1.61 bilyong proyekto para sa pagbili at paghatid ng election equipment peripherals, forms, supplies, paraphernalia at warehousing para sa 2022 election.

Tinalo na F2 Logistic ni Uy ang tatlong iba pang kompanya na nag-qualify sa walong kompanyang sumali sa bidding.

Bilang winning bidder, ang F2 ay inaasahang maghatid ng equipment at supply tulad ng vote-counting machines, external batteries at accessories, consolidation o canvassing system machines, transmission equipment at device at mga balota.

Sa isang statement, itinanggi ni Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez na naibigay ng Comelec ang logistic contract sa F2 Logistic na naakabase sa Paranaque City.

Aniya, idineklara lang bilang “bidder with the lowest calculated bid” ang F2 para sa nasabing P1.61 bilyong proyekto.

“F2 Logistics hasn’t been awarded the logistics contract. Since it submitted the lowest bid, it is now going through the post-qualification process, which hasn’t been completed yet,” sabi ni Jimenez.

Subalit ayon kay De Lima, dapat imbestigahan ng Senado ang kontrata at tingnan kung sumusunod ba ito sa probisyon ng Government Procurement Reform Act at iba pang batas.

Sabi pa ni De Lima, kilalang kritiko ng Duterte administration, si Uy ay tumatayong chairman ng F2 Logistics Philippines mula pa noong 2006.

Kung mayroon aniyang makitang ‘conflict of interest’, ani De Lima, sinumang mapatunayang bahagi ng kontrata ay dapat managot sa taumbayan.

“Even a whiff of cronyism and the slightest accusation of possible corruption must warrant public concern for these threaten the people’s right of suffrage,” ayon sa senadora.

“This issue should not be taken lightly especially when an apparent majority control over many industries that affect the lives and rights of Filipinos are concentrated in the same hands and within the same circle of those who are closely connected to the president,” dagdag pa nito. (Dindo Matining)