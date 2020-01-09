Una sa Balita


Dagdag buwis sa alak habol sa Pasko

Hirit na special session ni Digong tinukuran ng House minority bloc

Suportado ng minor­ya sa Kamara sa kagus­tuhan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na magdaos ng ‘special session’ ang mga kongresista kaugnay ng tensiyon sa pagitan ng Amerika at Iran.

“With the safety and welfare of more than one million Filipino Overseas Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East as a primordial concern, I am in unison with President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Congress to convene for a special session,” sabi ni House Deputy Minority Leader at Probinsyano Ako party-list Rep. Jose ‘Bonito’ Singson Jr.

“I will be persona­lly in contact with our Minority Leader Benny Abante to make sure the Minority bloc be active in crafting measures needed to address the impacts of the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, once the House leadership decides to convene for a special session,” dagdag ng Probinsyano Ako party-list solon.

Ginawa ni Singson ang pahayag bilang tugon sa sinabi ni Duterte na magsagawa ng ‘special session’ ang Kongre­so upang masigurong mayroong sapat na pondo ang gobyerno sa gagawing emergency evacuation ng mga OFW sa Middle East.

