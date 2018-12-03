Hirit na Martial Law extension sa Mindanao naging habit na

Tila nakagawian na umano ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na ihirt nang ihirit ang pagpapalawig ng Batas Militar sa Mindanao.

Ayon kay Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin, ang pahayag ni AFP chief of staff Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., na irerekomenda na naman ang isang taong ekstensyon ng Martial Law sa katimugang parte ng bansa dahil sa ‘clamor­’ o kagustuhan ng mga taga-Mindana­o at banta ng terorismo ay mistulang nagiging ‘habit’ at normal nang kalakaran.

“It is straining too much the constitutional limits and raison d’etre of Martial Law. Since when has public clamor become a basis for imposing Martial Law? It’s a dange­rous precedent and a militaristic mindset. Another extension is an admission that Martial Law has failed its objectives,” komento ni Villarin.

Simula ng ipatupad aniya ang Martial Law sa Mindanao ay hindi naman naglatag ng regular na update ang AFP sa Kongreso.

Minaliit lamang diumano ng AFP ang oversight power ng Kongreso.

“It was only when the Marawi compensation bill was tackled last week that an executive session was held where an update was provided. If the AFP, DND return back to Congress see­king for another extension, they will have a lot of explaining to do other than bringing in public opi­nion surveys,” ani Villarin.