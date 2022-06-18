Hindi ko sinaktan si Carla – Tom

Ang daming ang-abang sa statement ni Tom Rodriguez tungkol sa nangyari sa kanila ni Carla Abellana. At yes, inabangan ng mga netizen kung sasagutin ang akusasyon na ‘sinaktan’, ‘ginamit’, ‘inabuso’ at ginawang mukhang ‘tanga’ ni Tom si Carla.

“I left the Philippines for the U.S. last March 13, with the realization that despite all my efforts, Carla had already given up on our marriage.

“A lot has been said against me but in the end, Carla and I are the only two people who know the truth. I refuse to allow anyone, who only wants to use us and our brokenness, for news.

“It was not a perfect relationship, but we both know how much we loved each other.

“I will no longer dwell on the reasons why our marriage fell apart. So many lies have been said of me which are completely untrue and utterly unfair.”

Yes, kasinungalingan, walang katotohanan, unfair, nga raw sa kanya ang mga naglalabasang haka-haka. Pero, aminado siyang may pagkukulang kay Carla bilang partner. At inamin ni Tom na nasaid ang pera niya dahil sa tiwala sa ibang tao.

At yes, suko na si Tom na ipaglaban ang relasyon nila ni Carla. Ang mag-move on kasama ang pamilya sa Amerika ang ginagawa niya ngayon.

“Now that the divorce decree is final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for.

“This will be the last you will hear from me on the matter. I have no desire to violate the gag order issued on us and our lawyers.”

Nakakalungkot naman, dahil nasaksihan din namin kung paano nagsimula, lumago ang relasyon nila. (Dondon Sermino)