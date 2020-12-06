Higit 3K bahay binigay sa ‘Yolanda’ beneficiary

May kabuoang 3,615 housing unit sa ilalim ng Yolanda Permanent Housing Project ang nai-turn over na sa Ajuy, Iloilo.

Pinangunahan ni Cabinet Secretary Nograles, head ng Inter-Agency Task Force para sa mga proyekto ng Rehabilitation and Recovery Project, ang pagbibigay ng mga housing unit sa mga biktima ng bagyong ‘Yolanda’ sa isang virtual ceremony.

“This is our biggest online turnover since August. We’re thankful to local government officials and staff led by Mayor Jett Roxas for their full support and cooperation in ensuring this project is finished and the free houses delivered to their constituents,” saad ni Nograles. (Prince Golez)