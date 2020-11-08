Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Higit 2K nagkabahay sa ika-7 anniv ng ‘Yolanda’

VisMin
By Abante News Online
0 7

Pinagkaloob ng pamahalaan ang 2,492 housing unit para sa mga biktima ng super typhoon ‘Yolanda’ sa Iloilo.

Pinangunahan ni Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles ang turnover sa mga kabahayan sa isang virtual ceremenony. Pinasalamat niya ang lokal na pamahalaan dahil sa kooperasyon at pagkompleto sa proyekto. Pinuri din nito ang National Housing Authority (NHA) dahil sa serbisyo.

Related Posts

Abu Sayyaf member todas sa Zamboanga

Eastern Samar balik GCQ

Samar mayor todas sa COVID

Sa datos ng NHA 88,804 ng 135,772 housing unit para sa Western Visayas ang nakompleto na, habang ang natitirang 46,968 unit ay patuloy pa ang konstruksyon.

“This week marks the 7th year since typhoon Yolanda struck. It has remained in the public’s consciousness because of the level of destruction it brought, especially for Ilonggos and the people in the region,” sabi Nograles.

Dagdag nito, “That’s why this free housing benefit should put a happy and fitting end to years of waiting. The Duterte administration is making good on its promise to help the people of Iloilo.” (Prince Golez)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Catanduanes sinailalim sa state of calamity

NPA persona non grata sa Iloilo

Ceres bus pasaway sa kalye, winarningan ng mayor

1 of 44