Higit 2K nagkabahay sa ika-7 anniv ng ‘Yolanda’

Pinagkaloob ng pamahalaan ang 2,492 housing unit para sa mga biktima ng super typhoon ‘Yolanda’ sa Iloilo.

Pinangunahan ni Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles ang turnover sa mga kabahayan sa isang virtual ceremenony. Pinasalamat niya ang lokal na pamahalaan dahil sa kooperasyon at pagkompleto sa proyekto. Pinuri din nito ang National Housing Authority (NHA) dahil sa serbisyo.

Sa datos ng NHA 88,804 ng 135,772 housing unit para sa Western Visayas ang nakompleto na, habang ang natitirang 46,968 unit ay patuloy pa ang konstruksyon.

“This week marks the 7th year since typhoon Yolanda struck. It has remained in the public’s consciousness because of the level of destruction it brought, especially for Ilonggos and the people in the region,” sabi Nograles.

Dagdag nito, “That’s why this free housing benefit should put a happy and fitting end to years of waiting. The Duterte administration is making good on its promise to help the people of Iloilo.” (Prince Golez)