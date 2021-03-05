Higit 2K military healthcare worker naturukan na kontra COVID

Umabot na sa 2,290 na military healthcare worker ang nabakunahan ng coronavirus vaccinen, kasunod ng pagsisimula Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ng inoculation campaign.

Sa Victoriano Luna Medical Center (VLMC), Camp Aguinaldo Station Hospital (CGEASH), Manila Naval Hospital (PNMNH), Army General Hospital (PAGH), at Air Force General Hospital (PAFGH) isinagawa ang pagbabakuna sa frontline personnel.

Hanggang nitong Huwebes, nasa 598 personnel ang nabakunahan sa VLMC, 583 sa CGEASH, 349 sa PNMNH, 566 sa PAGH, at 194 sa PAFGH.

“I am confident that our frontline personnel will make good use of this opportunity to confidently and safely dispense their duties as we collectively seek an end to this pandemic,” sinabi ni AFP Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana. (Kiko Cueto)