Higit 1K engineer dagdag-puwersa sa Build Build Build program

Nasa 1,013 karagdagang inhinyero ang kinuha ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) para sa Build, Build, Build (BBB) Program ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Kinabibilangan ito ng 634 lalaking inhinyero at 379 na babae.

“These newly-regularized men and women personnel, mostly employed in the Department as contract of service or job order staff for few years, and the rest of our employees and officials are the backbone of the success of our BBB Program,” pahayag ni DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.

Sa ilalim ng naturang programa, tinanggap ang dagdag na 108 work force sa DPWH National Capital Region at siyam sa District Engineering Offices (DEOs); 153 sa Region 3; 126 sa Region 4-A; tig-162 sa Region 5 at Region 6; 54 sa Region 7; 123 sa Region 8; at 125 sa Region 10.

“With adequate and competent manpower, we will be able to deliver more projects on time, and in strict adherence to our design standards,” sabi ng kalihim.

Bukod dito, naging regular naman sa trabaho ang kabuuang 253 katao na dating mayroong contract of service sa Central Office.

Aniya, “These job order staff – some have even rendered service for as long as seven (7) years – are all well-deserving and competent personnel who are helping us achieve our country’s Golden Age of Infrastructure.”

Sa 253 na bagong regular na empleyado, 139 ang may posisyon na Engineer 2, 22 na bagong Administrative Aide; 22 Administrative Officers; 14 Heavy Equipment Operators; walong Administrative Assistants; at pitong Draftsmen.

Naging regular na rin ang posisyon na ibang Engineer III, Attorney, Architect, Legal Assistants Economist, Computer Programmer, Community Affairs Officer, Geologist, Cartographer, Accountant, Chemist at Engineering Assistant at iba pa. (Mina Navarro)