Hepe ng Palawan sibak sa magkasunod na barilan

Dahil sa sunod-sunod na insidente ng pamamaril sa kanyang nasasakupan, sinibak sa puwesto bilang Provincial Director ng Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) si PCol. Dionisio Bartolome.

Ayon kay Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz, Mimaropa Police Regional Director, ang pagkakatanggal kay Bartolome ay kasunod ng insidente ng pamamaslang kay Atty. Eric Jay Magcamit at ang tangkang pagpatay kay Engineer Gregorio Bayulot sa loob lamang ng isang linggo.

“Police Colonel Bartolome was relieved from his post as Provincial Director of Palawan Police Provincial Office due to the series of shooting incidents that happened in his (AOR) Area of Responsibility that prompted the Regional Headquarters to temporarily take over for the immediate solution of the said shooting incidents cases,” pahayag ni Muñoz.

“The said relief and designation orders issued by the Regional Headquarters were the result of the immediate and appropriate actions of the Regional Headquarters to help lessen the fear of Palaweños,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Ipinalit kay Bartolome si Police Col Nicolas Torre, dating Deputy Regional director for operations ng Mimaropa. Sa kabila nito, makikipagtulungan pa rin umano ang dating hepe sa imbestigasyon. (Edwin Balasa)

