Heart pantasya ni Richard

By Abante News Online
Isa ang Kapuso actor na si Richard Yap sa magiging leading men ni Heart Evangelista sa upcoming series ng GMA na ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.’

Kuwento ni Richard, na-excite raw siya nang malaman na magtatambal sila.

“Of course, I was really very surprised that they offered to pair me with Heart because that was one of my wishes, one of the things on my wish list, working with Heart. Noong sinabi sa akin, I was very happy to know about it and this is something that I really look forward to.”

Sa ngayon ay abala si Richard sa paghahanda sa kaniyang magiging role. Siguradong kapana-panabik ito kaya huwag papahuli sa mga updates, Kapuso! (Dondon Sermino)

