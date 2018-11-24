Heart nayanig sa P20M gown

Limang buwan palang dumaan sa matinding depression ang Kapuso star at fashion icon na si Heart Evangelista-Escudero pagkatapos niyang maranasan ang miscarriage ng kanyang pinagbubuntis na kambal.

Tumigil nga raw ang pag-ikot ng mundo ni Heart at marami raw siyang naging tanong tungkol sa kanyang sarili at sa nangyari sa mga baby nila ni Sen. Chiz ­Escudero.

“I’ve never been so depressed in my life. Of all my heartbreaks, that was the worst, the most painful. I didn’t go out of the house and I stopped painting.

“I suffered from a vanishing twin syndrome, according to the doctors. After the first one died, there was a 60 percent danger that the other one would have had a hard time.

“In a way, it was the Lord who made the decision for you.

“When the heart stopped, it was a clear sign that the baby would have a hard time.

“That comforted me and that’s when I realized that it was okay.

“I never questioned God. When something bad happens to you, you just stay positive, don’t be negative.

“God will open doors for you and you get surprises,” ngiti pa ni Heart.

Paunti-unti raw ay bumalik ang sigla ni Heart dahil paunti-unti ­niyang natanggap ang mga nangyari sa buhay niya.

Bumalik siya sa painting at na­ging abala muli sa social media. Ngayon ay isang social media influencer na si Heart when it comes to fashion dahil sa pag-imbita sa kanya sa mga malalaking fashion events sa iba’t ibang bansa tulad na lang ng New York Fashion Week at Milan Fashion Week.

Nag-renew rin si Heart ng kanyang kontrata with GMA-7 at babalik ito muli sa pag-arte sa isang teleserye in 2019. Huling napanood si Heart sa hit teleserye na “My ­Korean Jagiya.”

Wala rin daw balak si Heart na mag-audition para sa sequel ng “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Inamin ni Heart na pinag-audition siya para sa role ni Araminta Lee pero napunta ito sa aktres na si Sonoya Mizuno.

“I don’t think so. I guess I was just lucky being there at that time.

“When I got the call, they asked me if I shopped couture and I said that I did but not the extreme one.

“Do you know how much each high couture gown costs? P20 million!

“I’m not going to blow my lifetime savings for one dress! So I told Kevin Kwan (author of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’), ‘I don’t think I’m the girl you are looking for.’ I don’t want to disappoint you but I don’t shop ‘till I drop.

“But still, they still wanted to feature me attending shows and my paintings on bags.

“It’s a dream, why not? I needed to do that just to get it over with.

“I am happy where I am. Had I gone there, who knows baka naiba pa ang buhay ko?

“Chiz nga was kidding me, ‘Darling, ha, masyado ka na…’ especially when I was going abroad for work, ‘Ang tagal mo nawawala.’ But Chiz is very supportive,” pagtatapos pa ni Heart Evangelista-Escudero.