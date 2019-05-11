Heart na-miss si Sen. Miriam ngayong Mother’s Day

Araw ng mga Ina ngayon. Para kay Heart Evangelista, ang ina at pumanaw na Senador Miriam Defensor-Santiago ang mga babaeng naging malaki ang impact sa buhay niya ngayon.

“I grew up with my mom telling me I should have self-worth and to love myself. And, it’s true! You really have to love yourself and really treasure yourself as a woman.

“Because whatever you face in life, ups and downs, at the end of the day you have to know who you are and what you’re worth.

“Senator Mi-riam was like a queen because she had bodyguards surrounding her. And I never saw that with anyone else but her,” pahayag ni Heart.

Madalas nga raw siyang matulog sa bahay ng senadora at nag-uusap sila.

“We would talk about relationship gone wrong, why should I do this, and how should I be.

“At the end of our talk, she would remind me that I should love and treasure myself,” pag-alala ng Kapuso actres sa itinuring din niyang ina.

“So I think growing up and being surrounded by these strong women, eventually, that’s what I feel like I became. I feel like I’m stronger and I’m wiser,” dagdag pa ni Mrs. Chiz Escudero.

Kyline tinuruang magpakumbaba ng ina

Hardwork and humi-lity naman ang itinuro ng mother ni Kyline Alcantara na si Rowena Alcantara.

“She knows every desire of my heart and she saw every success and rejections that I have encountered.

“Though before, most of the time I’ve faced were rejections but mom would always tell me not to let that rejection became a hindrance to my dream and success. If I want something, fight and work hard for it even if there are too many rejections along the way because at the end of the day it’s not just how you became successful that matters but also your journey to success that will keep you grounded,” sabi ni Kyline.

Bago nag-ningning ang pangalan nang lumipat sa Kapuso network, dumaan sa butas ng karayom si Kyline bago napasok sa showbiz.

Anyway, Happy Mother’s Day sa lahat ng ina!