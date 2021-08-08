Healthy raw sa katawan: ‘No goli’ trend kumakalat sa US

Bukod sa power couple na sina Mila Kunis at Ashton Kutcher, kasama na rin si American actor Jake Gyllenhaal sa mga kilalang personalidad na hindi madalas maligo ngayong pandemya.

Para kasi sa kanya, may magandang naidudulot ang hindi pagligo araw-araw.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” tugon ng artista nang tanungin tungkol sa kanyang ritwal sa pagligo.

“I do believe that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere,” pagpapatuloy niya.

Giit ng aktor na bumida sa ‘Donnie Darko’ at ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ sa palagay niya ay may mabuting naidudulot ang hindi madalas na pagligo dahil aniya sa ganitong paraan, nalilis niya ang kanyang katawan sa natural na paraan.

“I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also real­ly helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” pagpapaliwanag niya.

Halo-halo naman ang naging reaksiyon ng mga netizen sa umano’y kasalukuyang trend na hindi pagligo araw-araw.

“Wtf is happening? Are WE the crazy ones?” usisa ni @JarettSays.

Sabi naman ni @ox_n, “It’s unnatural and weird to strip your skin’s oils with detergent and hot water every day. It’s not what we have evolved to do and it’s arguably unhealthy. What’s weird is you believe you have to soak in chemicals each day.”

“Why is this a trend? What the hell is prompting all these people to happily proclaim they don’t bathe?” tanong ni @YochanaMiriam.

Punto naman ni @annofbigbeach, “Ba­thing too much will wash away your skin’s natu­ral defenses against bacteria.” (Vienne Angeles)