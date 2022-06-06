Health sec ‘di nagsisisi na coronavirus fund pinasa sa DBM

Hindi nagsisisi si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na inilipat ang pondo ng Department of Health (DOH) para pambiling medical supplies kontra COVID-19 sa Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“I would have not done that differently because this is a whole-of-government approach… I trusted the institution, I did not trust personalities. The PS-DBM is an attached agency of DBM. DBM is the one that leads in the formulation of the national expenditure plan… if I did not do what I did, we could’ve lost more lives,” ayon kay Duque.

Ginawa ni Duque ang pahayag sa kanyang pananaw na naging “unfair” ang imbestigasyon ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa alegasyon nang nagkaroon ng maanomalyang pagbili ang gobyerno ng COVID-19 supplies.

“To me, yes, and to all those who have been implicated, but only had in their heart to save lives, to protect the lives of our healthcare workers, of our doctors and nurses, and (medical technologists) and (radiologic technologists) everyone,” paliwanag ni Duque.

Sinabi pa ni Duque na ibinigay na nila ang lahat ng dokumento pero hindi pa isinama ang dokumento na nag-counter sa inisyal na imbestigasyon.

Magugunita na inirekomenda ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang pagsasampa ng kasong kriminal laban kay Duque at iba pang opisyal ng gobyerno dahil sa umano’y iregularidad. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)