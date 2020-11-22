Hayward excited sa $120M paglipat sa Charlotte

Madalas mang hindi makapaglaro dahil sa injury, sumugal pa rin ang Charlotte Hornets kay Gordon Hayward.

Ito’y matapos na kumpirmahin ni Hayward na iiwanan na niya ang Boston Celtics para lumipat sa Hornets, kung saan si NBA legend Michael Jordan ang team owner.

“To the city of Boston, thank you for embracing me as your own these last 3 years. I cannot say thank you enough to all the fans, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization I built such strong relationships with,” saad ni Hayward.

“To the city of Charlotte, I can’t wait to start the next chapter in my career! I am ready to play for another incredible organization with the @Hornets Let’s get it!” aniya pa.

To the city of Charlotte, I can’t wait to start the next chapter in my career! I am ready to play for another incredible organization with the @Hornets. Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/jpo2HJByaY — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 21, 2020

Pipirma ng four-year, $120M deal si Hayward para sa Charlotte, malaking halaga para sa naging performance ni Hayward na 14.0 points average sa nakalipas na dalawang season sa Boston. (RP)