Hawak datos ng mga botante! 3 Smartmatic hacker tinarget Comelec – Mancao

Ibinunyag ni Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center Executive Director Undersecretary Cezar Mancao na ang mga sinasabing hacker na naaresto kaugnay sa Smartmatic data breach ay mayroong data kaugnay sa polling precincts sa buong bansa.

Sa panayam sa ANC ay sinabi ni Mancao na ang mga suspek ay nagbigay sa CICC IT operatives ng access sa data kung saan makikita ang mga “code and number” ng mga voter precinct.

Naunang sinabi ng mga awtoridad na walang mahalagang impormasyon na nakuha ang hacker group na XSOX kaugnay sa data na may kinalaman sa 2022 elections.

“Earlier I’ve said it’s coming from my IT operative I have not seen it myself. I still have to verify it again. Surely, I can tell that I’ve seen in the evidence shown to me previously that this group have given our IT operatives the data for voting precincts all over the country, cluster precincts, their codes, their numbers,” sinabi ni Mancao.

Kinilala ang mga naarestong mga suspek na sina Joel Ilagan, Adrian de Jesus Martines, at Jeffrey Cruz Limpiado, na sinasabing mastermind, ayon kay Mancao.

Pero sinabi rin ni Mancao na grupo ay walang access sa Comelec automated election system.

“They guaranteed (politicians) a sure win but again this is just a ploy to scam these candidates. Truly, it’s Comelec who’ll be handling the elections and the automated software will still undergo a lot of security checks and a lot of firewalls. Systems have been changed since the previous elections,” sabi nito.

Dagdag pa ni Mancao ang grupo ay responsible sa pag-hack ng website ng National Power Cooperation at Department of Science and Technology maging ang ilang pribadong retailers. (Kiko Cueto)