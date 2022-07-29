Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Harry Roque abogado ni BBM, P20 sahod

News
By Abante News
Kinuha ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang serbisyo ni dating presidential spokesman Harry Roque bilang kanyang private counsel.

Kinumpirma ni Roque sa kanyang social media page na kinuha siya ng Pangulo bilang pribadong abogado nito at susuweldo ito ng P20.

“I confirm that I have been retained as private counsel of PBBM for the pricely sum of 20 pesos,” ani Roque.
Lahat aniya ng mga transaksiyong legal nila ng Pangulo ay hindi maaaring isapubliko.

“As such, all my conversations with the President on legal matters are covered bu atty-client confidentiality,” dagdag ni Roque. (Aileen Taliping)

