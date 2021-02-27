Harry, Meghan tahimik buhay sa L.A.

Nagsalita na si Prince Harry sa one-on-one interview sa talkshow na The Late, Late Show with James Corden kung bakit tinalikuran na nila ng tuluyan ng misis niyang si Meghan Markle ang kanilang royal duties bilang members ng Royal Family.

Ayon sa Duke of Sussex: “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

Nagdesisyon si Harry na lisanin nila ni Meghan ang United Kingdom at tumira sa Los Angeles, California kasama si Baby Archie. Ngayon ay buntis si Meghan sa second baby nila.

Simula raw noong lumipat sila sa LA, mas naging tahimik at nawala ang stress sa buhay nila.

“We’re carving out new lives, increasing our public visibility and engagement with more sympathetic media figures. It’s slightly different version, but a continuation, of what we were doing back in the UK anyway.

“My life is always going to be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that. It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment,” sey ni Harry.

May constant communication naman daw sila with the Queen and Prince Phillip. Ilang beses na raw silang nag-Zoom para makita ang apo nilang si Archie. (Ruel Mendoza)