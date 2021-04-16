Harlene, Federico tinalo ang Coronavirus

Nag-birthday si Federico Moreno noong nakaraang April 15 at kasalukuyang nagpapagaling sila ni Harlene Bautista sa sakit na COVID-19. Naging tahimik ang dalawa habang nagpapagaling.

Nalaman lang ng netizens na maysakit sila noong may mag-post na “Get well soon!” sa Facebook si Harlene.

“It is a happy birthday indeed!!! More than happy actually, because we beat the virus!!! Glory to God in the highest!!! I honor you for being a great son, dad, friend, boss, and partner in life. We are all blessed to have you in our lives. Sipsip! Hahaha! Of course not! Naririnig ko yan sinasabi nilang lahat. Enjoy your day!!!! I love you so, so much,” bati pa ni Harlene kay Federico.

Sinunod nina Federico at Harlene ang lahat ng safety protocols para mabilis ang recovery. At heto ang tip nila para sa mabilisang paggaling.

“Send messages of love & support to friends and loved ones who are Covid-19 positive. Lift their spirits. It really helps to know that friends and family are there praying and supporting you. Make them laugh. And most importantly, do not cease in praying for your healing and the healing of others. claim your healing.” (Ruel Mendoza)