Harden-Paul tension, pinaplantsa ng Houston

INAAYOS na ni Houston R­ockets general manager Daryl Morey ang tensiyon sa pagitan nina Chris Paul at James Harden.

“We have two high-level competitors, Chris and James, who their only goal in life at this point is to win the title. They’ve accomplished everything else, they are both going to be first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Two competitive superstars at that level, there’s going to be times when they are extremely competitive, extremely focused on how do we get to that next level, and when we don’t there’s going to be frustration,” sabi ni Morey.

“I’m frustrated, our top pla-yers are frustrated, Mike D’Antoni is frustrated. We want to take the last step and be the champion and I think it’s good that there is tension in the sense that we all want to win.”

Kumpiyansa rin si Morey na muli nilang makakasama sa susunod na season si D’Antoni.

Noong nakaraang buwan ay tinigil na ni D’Antoni ang pakikipag-usap sa Rockets matapos hindi magkasundo ang dalawa sa mga terms ng kanyang contract extension.

“He’s going to be our coach next year. We’re hoping to work things out for the future right now; if we don’t, we’re going to work it out after next season,” dagdag nito. (Fergus Josue, Jr.)