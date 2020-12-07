Harden absent sa praktis ng Rockets

WALA sa unang Houston Rockets practice nitong Lunes (Manila time) sa kanilang training camp si All-Star guard James Harden dahil umano sa NBA COVID-19 protocols, ayon kay head coach Stephen Silas.

Nitong weekend, nagpost si Harden ng mga larawan kung saan umattend ito ng birthday party ni rapper Lil Baby at namataang walang suot na face mask.

Kwento pa ni Silas, pumalit kay Mike D’Antoni, hindi pa umano nagkakausap ang mga ito kasama ang sikat na basketbolista.

“I’m not exactly sure what hoops he has to jump through in order to practice with the team,” lahad ng Rockets mentor.

“I would just say I want him here, and I want him to be a big part of what we’re doing. I’m excited to coach him and have him be a part of what we just had out there with a good practice, with a bunch of guys who are working hard on both ends of the floor and had a good vibe about them.”

Batay sa NBA, nirerequire nito ang mga manlalaro na mag-quarantine sa kanilang mga tahanan maliban sa individual workouts, testing sa team facilities at essential activities. (JAToralba)