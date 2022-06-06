Hanap ka ng de-kalibreng abogado! Duque sabit sa COVID supply tongpats – Drilon

Nanindigan si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon na tama ang Senate Blue Ribbon Committee report na nagrerekomenda na sampahan ng kasong kriminal si Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque dahil sa papel nito sa kuwestiyonableng COVID-19 pandemic supply deals sa Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ginawa ni Drilon ang pahayag matapos sabihin sa isang panayam ni Duque sa ANC na hindi siya nagsisisi nang ilipat niya ang bilyong pondo ng ahensiya sa Procurement Services of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM-PS) para ipambili ng COVID-19 supplies.

“Sec. Duque should hire a good lawyer. Clearly under the Revsied Penal Code, he is a principal by indispensable cooperation,” sabi ni Drilon sa isang statement.

“PS-DMB officials could not have committed plunder without the P42-billion DOH funds being illegally transferred without any documentation, to PS-DBM. He is part of the conspiracy to defraud,” dagdag pa ng beteranong senador.

Sa naturang panayam, sinabi ni Duque na hindi siya pinagsisihan ang kanyang ginawang aksiyon sa gitna na pandemya at pinagkatiwalaan niya rin ang institusyon.

“No regrets. There’s no evidence of wrongdoing. We gave them all the documents,” sabi ni Duque.

“Unfortunately, they did not include documents that countered their official findings,” dagdag pa ng kalihim.

Ayon pa kay Duque, ‘unfair’ din umano ang report sa imbestigasyon ng Senate blue ribbon committee sa diumano’y overpriced na COVID-19 supplies.

“Yes to me, and to all those who have been implicated but only had in their heart to save lives, to protect lives of our healthcare workers. They were dying,” sabi ni Duque. (Dindo Matining)