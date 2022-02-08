Hali, Pinay booters puntirya SEAG gold

PAGREREYNA sa darating na 31st Southeast Asian Games at dalawa pang torneo ngayong taon ang puntirya ni Hali Long at ng Philippine women’s football team matapos magpasiklab sa 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Magugunita na nagpakitang-gilas ang Pinay booters sa Asian Cup kung saan nasungkit ng national team ang puwesto para sa 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matapos maungusan ang Chinese-Taipei sa quarterfinals.

Ngunit bago ang World Cup kung saan magho-host ang Australia at New Zealand, sasabak muna ang national squad sa SEA Games sa Hanoi, Vietnam sa Mayo, sa AFF Women’s Championship sa Hulyo sa Maynila at sa 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China sa Setyembre.

“We all kinda took it personally that we need to, like Inna (Palacios) said, prove ourselves. We made it to a world level now but we definitely need to prove it in the Southeast Asia and to keep it consistent that it wasn’t chamba and we deserve to be there because we knew we always did and now we made it,” sey ng 27-year-old center back sa “The Game” ng One Sports.

“And to win in SEA Games and AFF and Asian Games would help bring up our ranking and all contribute towards the bigger goals at the World Cup. It’s definitely really important to keep our heads in the game and focus on the three tournaments we have this year.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)