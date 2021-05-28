H.E.R. type maka-collab Ben&Ben

Inimbitahan ng Grammy and Oscar winner na si H.E.R. ang bandang Ben&Ben na magkaroon sila ng music collaboration balang araw.

Ikinatuwa raw ng Ben&Ben ang invitation ng award-winning Fil-American singer sa kanila. Patunay na kilala sila ni H.E.R. at ang music nila.

“I’m so happy to be speaking with you, guys. Maybe we gotta collaborate on something. I gotta hear some music,” sey ni H.E.R. sa naging usapan nila ng Ben&Ben.

Ayon kay Miguel Benjamin Guico: “She was the one who told us that we should work on something together and wow, if it happened someday, it will be a dream. Just being able to talk to her and get to know her, to connect, it’s surreal.”

Inamin ni H.E.R. na fan siya ng OPM at handa ito sa pakikipag-collaborate with other Filipino-American singers. (Ruel Mendoza)