Gwen Garcia didikdikin ng DILG sa tanggal face mask

Tinaningan ng isang linggo ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año ang Cebu provincial government upang ituwid o iwasto ang kanilang kontrobersiyal na executive order (EO) na opsyonal na ang pagsusuot ng face mask sa lalawigan.

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Año na kanya nang pinag-iisipan ang paghahain ng kaso laban kay Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia sa inilabas nitong EO 16 na nagsasaad na ang pagsusuot ng face mask ay kinakailangan na lamang sa closed and airconditioned spaces sa ilalim ng kaniyang hurisdiksiyon.

“Lahat ng options ay gagawin natin dito. Ito naman ay meron ring instructions ng Office of the President na we should seek all remedies at kung wala, we could also pursue legal actions,” pahayag ni Año.

“Maybe over the weekend, we will give them the chance to rectify. After the weekend, we will do whatever is necessary. I’m consulting with my legal team and hindi pa namin ia-announce ngayon (we will not announce yet). We’ll just do what is legal and what is commensurate to that particular action of the Cebu provincial government,” ayon pa sa opisyal. (Dolly Cabreza)