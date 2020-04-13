Gusot nina Gobert, Mitchell naplantsa

Si Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ang unang NBA player na nag-positive sa coronavirus, nang lumabas ang resulta ng test niya noong March 12 ay sinuspinde na ang 74th NBA.

Sumunod ay nakumpirmang positive din ang teammate niyang si Donovan Mitchell.

Mula noon, umasim na ang samahan ng dalawa.

“Unsalavageable” na nga sa ilan ang lamat sa pagitan nila, ayon sa The Athletic.

Pero sa Instagram Live, inamin ni Gobert na hindi sila nag-usap ni Mitchell ng ilang araw, ngunit hinirit niyang ayos na sila.

“It’s true that we didn’t speak for a while. But we spoke a couple days ago. We’re ready to win a championship,” ani Gobert, ayon kay Eric Walden ng The Salt Lake Tribune. “Relationships are never perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want to win. We’re grown men, and we want to win.”

Nang suspendihin ang NBA 2019-20, nasa fourth place sa West ang Jazz sa 41-23.

Matikas ang averages ni two-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert na 15.1 points, career-high 13.7 rebounds at 2.0 blocks sa 64 games. Si 6-foot-1 guard Mitchell ay nagsusumite ng team-best 24.2 pts., 4.4 rebs. at 4.2 assists bawat laro.

Hindi pa sigurado kung kailan itutuloy – o kung itutuloy pa – ang season. Marami pang mangyayari. (VE)