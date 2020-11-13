Gumabao may pa-unli lugaw

Hindi pa nagpapakita ang haring araw ay nauna nang tumulong ang Miss Quezon City at nagwagi na 2nd runner-up sa Miss Universe Philippines 2020 beauty pageant na isinagawa sa Baguio City na si Michele Gumabao sa biktima at mga naapektuhan ng Bagyong Ulysses.

Kasama ang mga bumubuo sa Philippine National Police (PNP) Army, Navy, Coast Guard at iba pa ay maagang tumulong ang dating La Salle spiker na si Gumabao para mapakain ang mga nagsilikas na pamilya at residente sa Marikina na lumubog ang mga bahay sa matinding baha at malakas na pag-ulan.

“More than 5000 meals were provided today by our PNP not only for victims of the typhoon but also for all the frontliners who are braving the floods to rescue stranded residents! I salute our PNP, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and all other Gov and NGO who are at the front lines of service! More than doing their jobs, they are also risking their lives and their health,“ post ng Creamline Cool Smashers spiker na si Gumabao sa Instagram account nito na gumabaomichele.

“24/7 Lugaw para sa Mga displaced residents ng marikina. @your200pesos is accepting donations once again, we will distribute all goods together with @pnp_pio Rektang Bayanihan Program! #KabataanKontraDrogaAtTerorismo. ” (Lito Oredo)