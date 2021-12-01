Guiao, NLEX jackpot kay McDaniels

IBINAHAGi ni Joseller ‘Yeng’ Guiao na right import si Kevin ‘KJ’ McDaniels para 0sa darating na 46th Philippine Basketball Association 2021-22 Governors’ Cup na mag-uumpisa sa Lunes, Disyembre 8.

Rumagasa sa TNT si McDaniels noong 2019 Governors’ Cup at pumoste ng average na 37.09 points, 13.9 rebounds, at 3.5 blocks.

“We’re doing good. KJ’s doing fine. He’s getting in better shape every day. We’re trying to get him na used to our system. I don’t think we’ll have any problems with that. He’s getting along with the guys really well so I think we have the right import for us this conference,” litanya ni Guiao sa The Game ng One Sports Martes ng gabi.

Ayon naman sa 28-year-old, 6-foot-6 cager guard/forward at National Basketball Association veteran (Philadelphia 76ers), tutulungan niyang madala sa titulo ng import-laden conference ang Road Warriors, lalo’t ‘di nioya nagawa sa Tropang Giga.

“I just hope to bring a lot of energy on both ends.” sey ni McDaniels. “Helping them go — help us go as far as we can, hopefully, that’s to the finals and win the championship.”

Pero nahaharap sa mabigat na laban si Daniels ang kampo niya lalo’t matitinik din ang 11 pang import na kanyang mga makakatuos. (Janiel Abby Toralba)