GSIS Head Office sa Pasay City, sarado sa Dis. 2

Sarado sa darating na Disyembre 2, Miyerkoles ang GSIS Head Office sa Pasay City bilang paggunita sa Pasay City foundation day sa lugar.

https://www.facebook.com/1420751694846699/posts/2789462851308903/

Anunsyo ng ahensya via Facebook, “The GSIS Head Office in Pasay City will be closed on December 2 (Wednesday), which has been declared a special nonworking holiday under Republic Act No. 11140 in commemoration of Pasay City’s foundation day.”

“Online facilities for loans and claims will remain open despite the closure. Those who wish to file original documents for their loans and claims may drop their documents in the designated drop boxes located outside the lobby of the GSIS Head Office.” saad pa sa pahayag.

Samantala, magbabalik operasyon naman ang GSIS Head Office sa Disyembre 4, Huwebes. (JAT)