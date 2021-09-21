Grupo ng mga employer pinapurihan desisyon ng Pag-IBIG sa penalty condonation

Ikinalugod ng grupo ng mga negosyante ang pag-apruba ng Pag-IBIG na i-waive ang penalty ng mga negosyong nabigong mag-remit ng savings ng kanilang mga empleyado sa nakalipas na dalawang taon.

Ang request sa penalty condonation ay ginawa ng Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) nakaraang September 9 upang matulungan ang mga nahihirapang mga employer at stakeholders mula sa epekto ng pandemic.

“We take this opportunity to extend to the Pag-IBIG management our gratitude for its unrelenting support and drive to sustain the economy by promoting the welfare of the entire business community,” ani ECOP president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. “This development will help our already struggling businesses to stay afloat and ensure that the employees will continue to avail of Pag-IBIG benefits”.

This decision will be endorsed by the Pag-IBIG management to its Board which will meet this month.

“We value our good working relationship with various employer organizations especially ECOP, PCCI, and PHILEXPORT”, ayon naman kay Pag-IBIG CEO Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti.

Pinaliwanag pa ni Moti na umabot sa P868 million sa membership savings na nagkakahalaga ng P4 billion mula March 2020 hanggang May 2021.

Nasa kabuuang 35,049 establisiyemento sa buong bansa ang naghain ng permanent closure simula 2020 na nagresulta ng pagkawala ng trabaho ng may 710,417 worker, ayon sa pinagsamang liham ng ECOP, PCCI, at PHILEXPORT.

Nilagdaan ang condonation nina PCCI Acting President Edgardo G. Lacson, ECOP President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr., at PHILEXPORT Chairman George T. Barcelon.