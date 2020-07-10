Greg pumirma sa agent ni Jokic

SUMAMA na sa sports agent na si Misko Raznatovic ng BeoBasket agency si former Ginebra Gin Kings veteran big man Greg Slaughter.

“I am very happy to announce that I’ve signed with @misko4raznatovic, owner of BeoBasket, the biggest international basketball agency in the world,” anunsyo ni Slaughter sa kanyang Instagram post nitong Biyernes.

“They represent many athletes whom I greatly admire that compete in the NBA, EuroLeague, and Asia. They also represented the most number of players competing in the 2019 World Cup and I look forward to adding to that in 2023! I am also extremely honored to be the first Filipino player in their roster.”

Ipinunto rin ng former Barangay Ginebra star na ibabandera nito ang bansa saanman ito tahakin ng kanyang basketball career.

“Wherever my journey takes me, I will always proudly represent the Philippines, especially our National Team. I will forever be humbled by the opportunities basketball and its fans have given me,” hayag ng 6-foot-11 na basketbolista.

“Salamat sa pagpatuloy na suporta,” sambit ni Slaughter. (JAT)