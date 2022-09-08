Greet your grannies a big ‘I love you’ on Grandparents’ Day at SM Supermalls

Show some love to your lolo and lola, for all the things they have done for us, by spoiling them with great food, games, and some feel-good music at SM Supermalls’ Grandparents’ Day celebration!

SM Supermalls puts together exciting activities from September 9 to 11 to give you more reasons to bond with your grandparents. Here are the things you can do to give your grannies and grandpas an #AweSM weekend at SM.

Offer a prayer for Lolo and Lola

Let us all not forget to pray for our dear grandparents during SM Supermalls’ Sunday Mass Blessing on September 11. We all want longer and healthier years for lolo and lola as we offer to bless them during the Sunday Mass.

Food Trip with lolo and lola at SM Supermalls’ Indoor Picnic Park

Enjoy some quality time with your lolo and lola at SM Supermalls’ Indoor Picnic Park. Lined with food truck-style food stalls with a diverse range of delectable meals and snacks to choose from, your grandparents can now experience a much-awaited food trip with the youngsters.

#AweSM Blackout Game

Who says your grandparents can’t enjoy some games? Take them out on September 11 so they can try a fun social game a la Bingo at the Indoor Picnic Park. Now you can bingo while taking a bite of your favorite nachos!

Boogie to old-timey beats

Time travel with your grandparents to hit songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s at SM Supermalls’ Grannies Live Band on September 11 at the Indoor Picnic Park. Boogie to the groove of retro music with some of the best hits of their generation.

“At SM, we want to show our love and appreciation for our lolos and lolas this Grandparents’ Day. Our generation would not have been raised without the wisdom of our grandparents that shaped who we are as a society, and that is why we are spoiling them as much as we can with the exciting activities we have prepared especially for them,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

What are you waiting for? SM puts the grand in Grandparents’ Day so take your grannies out on a special date this weekend at the SM mall near you. And if you want to enjoy a special day out with your family just like Gina Pareño a.k.a. Lolagets, check out this video: https://www.facebook.com/smsupermalls/videos/1493898121055975/

For more information about SM Supermalls’ Grandparents’ Day celebration, visit www.smsupermalls.com.