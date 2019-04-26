Grave threat kay Falcis binasura ng korte

Dumagsa ang pagbati sa Instagram wall ni Kris Aquino kahapon. At may kinalaman ‘yon sa kasong isinampa nina Nicko Falcis at Atty. Jesus Falcis kay Kris.

Heto ang naunang post ni Kris:

“It’s easy to judge others, I’ve fallen into that trap, too. But it’s HARD to LIVE that person’s life. Ang dami kong nabasa, narinig, at napanuod, mga hindi na mabilang na panlalait sa buong pagkatao ko. HOW DID I SURVIVE?

“BECAUSE I TOLD THE TRUTH.

“Allow me to express my heartfelt gratitude to the men and wo­men of DIVINA LAW. But there are 4 people in particular who deserve my lifelong gratitude. Atty. Dean Nilo Divina, Junior Partner Atty @eloisy, Senior Associate @mcaxalan, and Senior Partner, and Kris legal team leader Atty Ricky @atty_buko dela Cruz. They respected my choices, they were brilliant in their knowledge of the legal system. And most of all, THEY BELIEVED ME & IN ME.

“I am PROOF, we are all flawed humans, but setting me apart from my legal adversaries, I immediately & bravely faced accountability for my actions.

“Hindi ako nag-pretend sa inyo na ‘perfect’ ako… and we STUCK TO THE ISSUES.

“Higit sa lahat, hindi ko binastos ang pagkatao nila kagaya ng ginawa nila sa ‘kin. Dinaan namin sa tamang pro­seso at nagtiwala ako sa justice system ng Pilipinas.

“Mahaba pa ang LABAN. I am not prematurely celebrating, naipanalo namin yung kaso nila laban sa kin, alam kong mas titindi ang kanilang misyon na siraan at sirain ako at saktan ang mga mahal ko sa buhay.

“My tears fall while wri­ting this post, because I shall never forget all the special people, na nung kinailangan kong magpakatatag, no questions asked- they generously gave me unconditional love, friendship, support, and prayers.

“To close, I’ll start with a quote. ‘i may not be able to solve all your problems, I know how painful it is & it’s been, so i won’t say you’ll get over it; just be assured that whatever life brings, i am with you… HINDI KA NAG-IISA.’ Thank you from a girl who is unafraid to show her scars, because she knows: PROTECTING YOUR DIGNITY IS WORTH EVERY BATTLE. #laban.”

At inulit nga ni Kris ang post niyang ‘yon, dahil may nakalimutan nga siya:

“SUMMARY: Baka sa haba ng sinulat ko nawala yung message, DISMISSED ang kaso nung Falcis brothers against me.”

Makikita nga ang IG video ng resolution sa kaso ng Falcis brother versus Kris.

Heto naman ang statement ng Divina Law (Dynamic Lawyering) na makikita rin sa IG ni Kris.

“The Quezon City Prosecutor Office issued a Resolution dated on April 2019 DISMISSING the complaint for grave threats filed by the Falcis brothers against Ms. Kris Aquino.

“The QC-OCP found the allegations of the Falcis Brothers as incredible and contrary to human experience.

“Furthermore, the QC-OCP noted that the Falcis brothers did not present any evidence to support their complaint – other than their bare allegations. This only shows that *this complaint is just a pure case of harassment for the numerous complaints she (Ms. Kris) filed against the complainants.

“The truth has finally come out. The cases against Ms. Kris Aquino were DISMISSED; while the Falcis Brother are now facing nume­rous criminal cases in court.

“Ms. Kris Aquino continues to believe in our judicial system. This recent resolution strengthen her belief.”