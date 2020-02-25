Grandmaster Joey, Darwin magpapasiklab sa Winnipeg

NAIMBITAHAN sina ­many-time Philippine Open champion ­Grandmaster Rogelio ‘Joey’ M. Antonio Jr. at GM Darwin Laylo para maglaro sa Manitoba Meets Manila chess tournament na iinog sa Hunyo 26-28 sa Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Galing ang imbitasyon kay Mr. Blair Rutter, presidente ng ­Manitoba Chess Association at ­organizer ng nasabing tournament.

Ang iba pang Filipino woodpusher na imbitado ay sina NM Roberto Suelo Jr., NM ­Marlon ­Bernardino, FMr Nelson ­Villa­nueva, NM Romeo Alcodia,

Alfredo M. Paez, Dandel ­Fernandez at Christian Peter Aristorenas.

“This tournament is being held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding the Province of Manitoba, the 125th anniversary of the Manitoba Chess Association.” saad ni Rutter.

“As you may know, ­Manitoba is now home to one of the largest ­Filipino communities in Canada and chess is a key part a Cdn $5,000 prize fund.” (Elech Dawa)