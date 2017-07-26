HERE’s great news for all Filipino students and graduates desiring to upgrade their global standards in learning.

The Aused Unied Group (AUG) Manila will hold its Philippines’ “Grand Overseas Education Fair: “Jumpstart Your Career With AUG” this 9 September 2017 at EDSA Shangri-La Hotel. Considered the leading international ‘One-Stop’ education placement service centre, offers free impartial and complete services on Australia, United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore and Malaysia.

Established in 1995, the AUG with offices worldwide, are manned by renowned professional educational consultants who have assisted student placements (shown above), in reputed educational institutions internationally on a year-round program. AUG emphasizes the prime importance of education as a serious investment, not only in terms of finances, but also in terms of time & future professional development.