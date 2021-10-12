Graft laban kay ex-DOT Teo, 6 iba pa binasura ng Ombudsman

Binasura ng Office of the Ombudsman ang kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act o Republic Act 3019 laban kay dating Department of Tourism Sec. Wanda Tulfo-Teo at anim na iba pa ukol sa kontrobersyal na P60 milyon na ad placement deal sa pagitan ng DOT at PTV-4.

Sa 21 pahinang resolusyon na ginawa ni Rosano Oliva, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III, at inaprubahan ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires, nitong Setyembre 30, 2021, lumalabas na dinismiss ang kaso dahil sa kawalan ng sapat na ebidensya.

“In the absence of proof that the findings of Commission on Audit (COA) in its Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) have gained finality, the filing of the instant case borders on prematurity amounting to lack of cause of action. Wherefore, the instant criminal complaint is dismissed for want of probable cause,” ayon sa desisyon.

Bukod kay Teo, dinismis din ang kasong isinampa laban kina Arlene Mancao, former executive assistant ni Teo; Dino Antonio Apolonio, dating general Manager ng PTV; Ramon del Rosario, dating head Airtime Management Group ng PTV; Ma. Alma Francisco, administrative officer IV ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and ang broadcaster na kapatid ni Teo na si Bienvenido “Ben” Tulfo, incorporator ng Bitag Media Unlimited Inc.

“I am grateful for the resolution of the Office of the Ombudsman dimissing all the charges pertaining to the P60 million DOT funds. This ruling clearly shows that the rule of law and justice is alive and well in this beautiful country,” ayon sa pahayag ni Teo.

Matatandaan na nag-ugat ang kaso sa kotrobersyal na P60 milyon na advertisement ng DOT sa programa ni Ben Tulfo sa PTV na Kilos Pronto. Nauna ng isiniwalat ng COA na posibleng may paglabag si Teo sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act dahil sa umanoy “conflict of interest” dahil sa paglalagay ng advertisement sa programa ng kanyang kapatid.

Nagsagawa rin ng imbestigasyon ang Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa pamumuno ni Sen. Richard Gordon na kalaunan ay inirekomenda ang pagsasampa ng kaso kina Teo.

Pero ayon sa desisyon ng Ombudsman, lumalabas na walang kinalaman si Teo sa kontrata na pinasok ng PTV at Bitag Media ni Ben Tulfo kaugnay sa DOT advertisement.

“It is clear that then Secretary Teo’s participation and involvement in the questioned transaction is limited only insofar as DOT were in favor of PTV. The insinuation that she has a hand in the side contract executed between PTV and Bitag Media through Kilos Pronto considering that its proprietor Ben Tulfo is her sibling is unfounded,” dagdag pa ng decision.

Iginiit din sa desisyon na nasunod lahat ang “contractual obligation” ng naturang advertisement. “In short, the government got its monies worth. There is no undue injury to consider,” ayon pa sa Ombudsman.