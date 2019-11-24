Grab Pagmultahin ng ₱15B Sa Overcharging

KINALAMPAG ni Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na singilin ng P15 bilyon ang Grab Philippines dahil sa overcharging nito sa 3 milyong pasahero.

Sinabi ni Nograles na ang deklarasyon ng Grab na susundin nila ang utos ng Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) hinggil sa pinataw na P23.45 milyong multa sa kanila ay maituturing na “direct admission that it has been charging excessive fares from 3-million riders from February to May of 2019.”

“This should translate to a total of P15 billion in fines because under the Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 of the Department of Transportation (DOTR), each offense committed merits a fine of P5,000,” saad ni Nograles

“Grab made a direct admission of 3 million offenses and under the JAO 2014-01, each offense merits a fine of P5,000. Therefore, Grab should be liable for P15-billion worth of fines,” paliwanag pa niya.

Kung hindi papatawan ng P15 bilyong multa ang Grab, sinabi ng mambabatas na lalabas na pinapaboran ng LTFRB ang transport network company at maituturing itong graft.

“The jeepney driver, tricycle, taxi they pay the P5,000 fine but Grab won’t?” katuwiran ni Nograles.

Sa laki ng makokolektang multa sa Grab, sinabi ni Nograles na maaari nang mabayaran ang inutang na panggastos sa pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Giit pa ng party-list solon, dapat siguruhin ng LTFRB na kakarguhin ng Grab ang multa at hindi ipapasa lang sa kanilang mga driver at rider.

“The fines and penalties meted to Grab is due to their unilateral imposition of unauthorized fares on the rider. There should also be regulation on Grab’s capability of unilaterally dismissing, controlling, and collecting charges from drivers,” giit ni Nograles. (JC Cahinhinan)