Grab malihim sa COVID tracing

KINASTIGO ni Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. ang mga opisyal ng Grab Philippines dahil sa hindi pakikipagtulungan sa City Government sa back tracing ng mga pasahero ng kanilang driver na nagpositibo sa coronavirus.

Nabatid na ang driver ng Mitsubishi Mirage ay nagsakay ng pasahero patungo at pabalik ng Metro Manila, Angeles City at ilang lugar sa Pampanga.

Dahil dito, nataranta ang mga lokal na opisyal kaya pilit na nakikipag-ugnayan sa Grab para sa back tracing ng naging pasahero ng driver.

Ani Lazatin, ayaw ng Grab ibigay ang detalye dahil sa Department of Health (DOH) lang umano ang tamang ahensiyang dapat humawak nito.

“The Grab officials cited protocols and confidentiality. They told me that DOH is the proper agency to handle it not the LGU. I even reminded them of the Proclamation of President Duterte that LGUs are mandated to prevent the spread of the disease but my plea fell on deaf ears,” himutok ni Lazatin.

Upang malabanan ang pandemic na ito, sinabi ng alkalde na kailangan ang kooperasyon at ­suporta ng lahat.

“This is not the time to think of their business,” giit ni Lazatin.

Samantala, umapela naman si Lazatin sa mga pasaherong nag-book sa nagpositibong Grab driver na mag-report sa city government para sa monitoring.