Gotabaya Rajapaksa wagi sa halalan sa Sri Lanka

NANALO ngayong Linggo si dating Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa sa presidential elections ng Sri Lanka.

Sabi ng kanyang tagapagsalita sa AFP, nanalo ng 53-54% ang 70-anyos na retiradong lieute­nant colonel laban sa 44.4% ng main rival nito na si Sajith Premadasa.

“It is a clear win. We envisaged it. We are very happy that Gota will be the next president. He will be sworn in tomorrow or the day after,” ani spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella.

Sumuko naman sa halalan si Premadasa at binati si Gotabaya.

“It is my privilege to honour the decision of the people and congratulate Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka,” sabi ni Premadasa.