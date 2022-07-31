Good luck sa 4 nating mga bet
SI reigning national junior champion Fide Master Alekhine Nouri ang pambato ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines o ating bansa sa 2022 (59th Boys & 38th Girls) World Junior Under-20 Chess Championships sa Okt. 11-23 sa Sardinia, Italy.
Coach at guardian ang kumpare kong si National Master Almario Marlon Bernardino, Jr.
Full support ang magiting na dating congressman na si NCFP chairman/president Prospero ‘Butch’ Pichay, Jr. at si Philippine Olympic Committee president, Tagaytay City mayor Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino, Jr.
Gayundin sina NCFP chief executive officer Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales at POC deputy secretary general for administrator Carl Irving Sambrano.
Magandang pa-birthday kay Bernardino na mag-po-45 yrs. old sa Aug. 5 ang pagtapos niya ng undefeated sa 11-round, 12-player 1st Ever Avocadoria FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Tournament sa Avocadoria Rainbow, Marikina noong Biyernes.
Nakapagtala ng nine points ang incoming coach ng multi-titled Rizal Technological University Mandaluyong chess team at Philippine Racing Commission employee mula sa paggabay ni chairman Reli de Leon.
Matagumpay ang 70th FAMAS Awards Night nitong Sabado sa Metropolitan Theather kung saan naging punong abala si FAMAS president Francia Cheche Conrado.
Mga panauhin sina Sens. Imee Marcos at Jinggoy Estrada at QC Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas na mga tumangap din ng award.
Dumalo rin sina Ilocos Norte chess champion siblings Elizsa Gayle at Elize Caryl Cafirma, at Jolina Icao. Inimbitahan ang tatlong bata ni Richard Christie ng Invercargill-Southland Chess Club na kasapi ng New Zealand Chess Federation upang lumahok sa 2022 South Island Chess Championships sa Okt. 5-8 at sa South Island Rapidplay Chess Championships sa Okt. 9 na mga gaganapin sa Kevin Hotel sa Invercargill, NZ.