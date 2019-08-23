‘Good conduct’ record ni Sanchez susihon sa DOJ

Susihon pag-ayo sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang record sa bilanggoan sa rapist ug murderer nga si ex-Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

Kini ang gikompirmar ni DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete aron maklaro kung kalipikadi ba si Sanchez sa sayo nga pahatag ug kagawasan ubos sa RA 10592 o Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

Gawas ni Sanchez, gikatakda usab nga i-review sa DOJ ang good conduct time sa mga high-profile inmate ug heinous crime convict.

“While potential na beneficiary si Mayor Sanchez and many others, the evaluation of record will also be the determinant nung entitlement nila sa benefits ng batas,” matud ni Perete sa usa ka interbiyo radyo.

“What we can assure the public is ‘yung benefits ng batas will be given only to those entitled. We will scrutinize the records, make sure hindi mabibigyan ng benepisyo yung ‘di karapat-dapat,” dugang pa niya.

Moabot sa 11,000 ka binilanggo ang gipaabot nga makapahimolus sa balaod busa dugay ang pag-evaluate sa mga ahensya alang GCTA “While potential na beneficiary si Mayor Sanchez and many others, the evaluation of record will also be the determinant nung entitlement nila sa benefits ng batas,” ani Perete sa isang panayam sa radyo.

“What we can assure the public is ‘yung benefits ng batas will be given only to those entitled. We will scrutinize the records, make sure hindi mabibigyan ng benepisyo yung ‘di karapat-dapat,” dagdag niya.

Nasa 11,000 na bilanggo ang inaasahang makikinabang sa batas kung kaya matatagalan din ang ahensya sa pag-evaluate ng GCTA sa mga binilanggo.

(jess campos)